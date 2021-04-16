KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Nishat Chunian Limited # 10-04-2021 16-04-2021 16-04-2021 The Hub Power Company Limited 12-04-2021 18-04-2021 30% (ii) 08-04-2021 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited # 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021 (BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited # 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 2500% (F) 09-04-2021 19-04-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 16% (ii) 09-04-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) 09-04-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited (Preference Shares) 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited 13-04-2021 20-04-2021 NIL 20-04-2021 Shell Pakistan Limited 07-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021 BIPL Securities Limited 13-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 250% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 7.5% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited # 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 21-04-2021 Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 50% (F) 15-04-2021 21-04-2021 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited 14-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021 TPL Insurance Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 280% (F) 15-04-2021 22-04-2021 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited 13-04-2021 23-04-2021 200% (F) 09-04-2021 23-04-2021 Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited # 17-04-2021 23-04-2021 23-04-2021 Progressive Insurance Company Limited 17-04-2021 24-04-2021 NIL 24-04-2021 Pakgen Power LImited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 Lalpir Power Limited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021 Saif Power Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021 AGP Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Askari Life Assurance Company Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited # 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 26-04-2021 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% B 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 Engro Corporation Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

