KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Nishat Chunian Limited # 10-04-2021 16-04-2021 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Company
Limited 12-04-2021 18-04-2021 30% (ii) 08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited # 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco
Petroleum Pakistan Limited 12-04-2021 19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited # 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 2500% (F) 09-04-2021 19-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 16% (ii) 09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) 09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited (Preference Shares) 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i)
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Limited 13-04-2021 20-04-2021 NIL 20-04-2021
Shell Pakistan Limited 07-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
BIPL Securities Limited 13-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 250% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 7.5% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate
Limited # 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 21-04-2021
Glaxo Smith Kline
Consumer Healthcare
Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 50% (F) 15-04-2021 21-04-2021
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor
Company Limited 14-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021
TPL Insurance Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 280% (F) 15-04-2021 22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited 13-04-2021 23-04-2021 200% (F) 09-04-2021 23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills
Limited # 17-04-2021 23-04-2021 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited 17-04-2021 24-04-2021 NIL 24-04-2021
Pakgen Power LImited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
AGP Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited # 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% B 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Preference Right Shares ***
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.