Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Nishat Chunian Limited #        10-04-2021    16-04-2021                                 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Company
Limited                         12-04-2021    18-04-2021     30% (ii)     08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited #            12-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco
Petroleum Pakistan Limited      12-04-2021    19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited #              13-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited                         13-04-2021    19-04-2021    2500% (F)     09-04-2021     19-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 13-04-2021    19-04-2021     16% (ii)     09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited      13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)      09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited (Preference Shares)     13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Limited                13-04-2021    20-04-2021       NIL                       20-04-2021
Shell Pakistan Limited          07-04-2021    21-04-2021       NIL                       21-04-2021
BIPL Securities Limited         13-04-2021    21-04-2021       NIL                       21-04-2021
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited              14-04-2021    21-04-2021     250% (F)     12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Limited                         14-04-2021    21-04-2021     7.5% (F)     12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate
Limited #                       14-04-2021    21-04-2021                                 21-04-2021
Glaxo Smith Kline
Consumer Healthcare
Pakistan Ltd                    17-04-2021    21-04-2021     50% (F)      15-04-2021     21-04-2021
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Limited                         17-04-2021    21-04-2021       NIL                       21-04-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor
Company Limited                 14-04-2021    22-04-2021       NIL                       22-04-2021
TPL Insurance Limited           17-04-2021    22-04-2021       NIL                       22-04-2021
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited                 17-04-2021    22-04-2021     280% (F)     15-04-2021     22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited                         13-04-2021    23-04-2021     200% (F)     09-04-2021     23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills
Limited #                       17-04-2021    23-04-2021                                 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                 17-04-2021    24-04-2021       NIL                       24-04-2021
Pakgen Power LImited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited     19-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited              19-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      15-04-2021     26-04-2021
AGP Limited                     20-04-2021    26-04-2021     10% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited                         20-04-2021    26-04-2021     25% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited                 20-04-2021    26-04-2021       NIL                       26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       20-04-2021    26-04-2021                                 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         20-04-2021    26-04-2021      20% B       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       20-04-2021    26-04-2021     20% (F)      16-04-2021     26-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

