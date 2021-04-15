World
France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health authority
- The number of people killed by Covid-19 climbed past 100,000 in France on Thursday, with the virus claiming a further 300 lives in the past 24 hours, the country's health authority said.
Updated 15 Apr 2021
PARIS: The number of people killed by Covid-19 climbed past 100,000 in France on Thursday, with the virus claiming a further 300 lives in the past 24 hours, the country's health authority said.
A day earlier, the death toll had stood at 99,805.
