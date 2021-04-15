Markets
Poland hikes household gas prices by 5.6pc
- The new tariff will be binding from the end of April until the end of 2021, unless Poland's state gas company PGNiG submits another request for a price change.
15 Apr 2021
WARSAW: Poland's energy market regulator has approved an average 5.6% hike in household gas tariffs to reflect an increase in the price of the fuel on the power exchange, it said on Thursday.
The regulator, which continues to regulate household gas prices, said it was the first gas price increase it had approved since 2019.
