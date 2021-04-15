ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira dips on dovish central bank; Rouble hit by US sanctions

  • Rouble, Russian stocks worst performers in EMEA.
  • Dollar weakens ahead of retail sales data.
  • Turkish c.bank holds rates, but doesn't signal tight policy.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

Turkey's lira fell on Thursday after the central bank held rates but shied away from reaffirming a pledge to tighten policy, while Russia's rouble plummeted after Washington announced new sanctions on the country.

The lira shed 0.7% after the central bank held rates steady at 19%, but dropped a pledge to tighten policy further as needed.

It was the first monetary policy decision since President Tayyip Erdogan last month replaced hawkish governor Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu, who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation, sparking a market selloff.

"What is reassuring is that there's a bit of continuity from the old governor, with rates on hold and still a hawkish message," said Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management.

"I'm not sure if it will be enough to stabilise the lira in the short-term, but will help keep Turkey afloat, especially if they keep the policy rate unchanged before June. If there is any change, it could be catastrophic."

Erdogan has repeatedly called for monetary stimulus and has fired three bank chiefs in two years, eroding monetary credibility.

Turkish inflation is currently well above the central bank's targets, and has held back an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other emerging market currencies strengthened slightly, with the US dollar retreating ahead of March retail sales data, which is likely to jump from the prior month.

"The figure should help to cement the "risk-on" mood and therefore perhaps be good for stocks but negative for the dollar," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, wrote in a note.

The rouble weakened nearly 2% to the dollar, erasing most of its gains this week after the United States announced sanctions on Russia for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity.

The sanctions include new prohibitions on certain dealings in Russian sovereign debt, as well as targeted sanctions on Russian technology companies.

The move marks further deterioration in ties between Russia and the West, which were already under stress from NATO scrutiny of Russian military actions in eastern Ukraine.

Russian dollar-denominated bonds plunged, while the rouble and Russian stocks were the worst performers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on Thursday. Turkish stocks traded slightly lower, while most other EMEA bourses retreated from initial gains.

Central European currencies dipped against the euro, while stocks in the region traded flat.

Turkey's central bank Turkish lira Turkey's Treasury EMEA Turkey's economy Turkey's GDP

Turkish lira dips on dovish central bank; Rouble hit by US sanctions

Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters