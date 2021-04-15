ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US retail sales jump 9.8pc in March: govt

  • Building material and gardening supply sales rose 12.1 percent last month, while spending on electronics increased 10.5 percent.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: US retail sales jumped 9.8 percent in March compared to the prior month, as Americans spent more in restaurants and on sporting goods, gardening and cars, the Commerce Department announced Thursday.

Sales were 27.7 percent higher than in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns began, according to the report.

While rising energy prices have impacted inflation data for March, retail sales rose 9.7 percent even when gasoline stations are excluded from the calculation, the report said.

Sales at gasoline stations rose 10.9 percent compared to February, but as pandemic restrictions were lifted in many parts of the country, shoppers spent more on leisure activities.

And auto sales remain strong, rising 15.5 percent in the month -- nearly 30 percent higher than a year ago, according to the report.

Sales of sporting goods and hobbies led the charge, surging 23.5 percent, which was more than 36 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

With dining out finally seen as a safer option, sales at restaurants and bars gained 13.4 percent, but are still more than two percent below March 2020.

Building material and gardening supply sales rose 12.1 percent last month, while spending on electronics increased 10.5 percent.

Total sales for the first three months of year are up 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the results were much better than expected in March, sending a strong signal for first quarter growth.

"Activity bounced as severe weather effects reversed and another round of direct checks provided a lift to spending," she said in an analysis.

"A combination of factors will likely support household spending going forward, including enhanced unemployment benefits, rising incomes as job growth picks up and elevated savings that have accumulated during the pandemic."

Coronavirus pandemic COVID US retail sales

US retail sales jump 9.8pc in March: govt

Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters