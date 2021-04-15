World
Canada adds 634,800 jobs in March
15 Apr 2021
TORONTO: Canada added 634,800 jobs in March as some provinces eased pandemic-related restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.
The February data was revised to show 271,700 jobs were gained rather than a decline of 100,800. The report, derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total non-farm payroll employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
