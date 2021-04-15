ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Apr 15, 2021
Pakistan

PSX best performing markets in Asian region: MD PSX

  • He said a large and liquid stock market was a prerequisite for a modern economy, said a press release.
APP 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Farrukh H. Khan on Thursday said stock market of Pakistan was one of the best performing markets in Asian region and major player in the market.

This was in a large part due to the proactive and aggressive monetary, fiscal, social and other measures taken by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said Managing Director of PSX Farrukh H. Khan.

Addressing at a ceremony after the visit of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir to PSX, he said, “I would also like to acknowledge the role of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), our trec holders,PSX board and management, all of whom have worked together, under very challenging circumstances, to deliver this success”.

He said a large and liquid stock market was a prerequisite for a modern economy, said a press release issued here.

Farrukh H. Khan said PSX was working on a number of important initiatives with SBP, including sharing of KYC for domestic bank account holders, along the lines of RDA.

“We are pleased to SBP for forming a committee of banks and capital market intermediaries.”

He acknowledged and appreciated all the banks who responded very positively to PSX’s proposals.

Managing Director PSX said this would be a huge step forward in improving financial inclusion and converting savings into investments by increasing the investor base in Pakistan and will also help to develop new business models and open up further opportunities in the financial sector.

He said another important area was the trading of government debt securities in the stock market, “We have been working closely with SBP and banks to identify issues in the primary and secondary market.”

This would allow a much wider group of investors to participate in the government debt market and provide even greater price transparency, he said.

He said PSX’s new trading system would allow all investors to buy and sell government debt securities from the comfort of their home or office.

He said PSX was committed to providing a robust and transparent trading platform to help businesses raise capital and for all investors to make a good return.

To achieve this PSX was implementing, with the support of our Chinese partners, a state of the art trading and surveillance system, at a total cost of over US $ 5million.

Phase 1 of the surveillance system has already been implemented and the trading system will IA be implemented before mid 2021.

Farrukh H. Khan suggested working on creating fixed income and equity ETFs that targeted to and meet the requirements of overseas Pakistanis.

He said this would make it much easier for them to invest in Pakistan through their RD accounts and would be product in the future evolution of RDAs.

He appreciated SBP for the design, execution and huge success of the RDA scheme.

This was unprecedented and showed that what could be achieved by taking ownership, determination and a customer centric approach, he said.

Farrukh H. Khan said PSX looked forward to working with him, SBP and all the banks for the benefit of capital markets, banking sector and indeed the economy of Pakistan.

