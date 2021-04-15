ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

KU, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency inks MoU to expand collaboration in maritime domain

  • The KU Vice Chancellor and the Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuib Khattak signed the documents from both sides.
APP 15 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency inked the Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday to expand collaboration in the maritime domain by strengthening the cooperation between the two organizations.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the PSMA Headquarters Karachi on Thursday.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuib Khattak signed the documents from both sides.

KU’s five member delegation led by its vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director ORIC Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, Manager Research Operations ORIC Dr Asma Tabassum, focal person from Department of Mass Communication Samina Qureshi visited the PSMA.

On this occasion, the PSMA’s Deputy Director General Faisal Sadiq, Director Training Commander Farooq, Director Operations Commander Abdullah, Deputy Director Training Lieutenant Taimur and others were also present.

As per the MoU, both organizations would also arrange seminars, workshops, and training sessions for capacity building for the students and would also publish joint research publications to promote their work.

