ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo bets on higher soda sales as restaurants reopen

  • "We are assuming that vaccination efforts will accelerate and population mobility will improve," Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said.
  • "This should benefit the foodservice channel as and when travel, lodging, dining, education, and entertainment trends accelerate."
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it expects organic revenue growth to pick up pace in the second quarter, betting on higher soda sales from restaurants that are gradually reopening following the speedy rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

A pandemic winner, the company has been benefiting from homebound consumers stocking up their pantries with salty chips, sodas and oatmeal and posted first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

"We are assuming that vaccination efforts will accelerate and population mobility will improve," Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said.

"This should benefit the foodservice channel as and when travel, lodging, dining, education, and entertainment trends accelerate."

PepsiCo said it expects the North American beverage business to "perform well" and the snack unit to "remain resilient." The company, however, stuck to its organic revenue growth and earnings forecast for the year.

Sales of snacks under the company's Frito-Lay North America unit rose 4% in the quarter ended March 20, while those of sodas and other beverages rose 5% in North America, its biggest market.

Net revenue rose 6.8% to $14.82 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $14.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.24 per share, from $1.34 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

PepsiCo restaurants reopen sodas and oatmeal beverage business

PepsiCo bets on higher soda sales as restaurants reopen

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters