ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.38%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.92%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.11%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 164.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
UNITY 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.08%)
BR100 4,867 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,735 Decreased By ▼ -113 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.57 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

  • On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the changes to the Infection Protection Act which include curfews once the seven-day virus incidence exceeds 100,000.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped on Thursday by 29,426 to 3.073 million, the biggest increase since Jan. 8 as the government seeks to push through tougher nationwide curbs to try to contain a third wave of the virus.

The reported death toll rose by 293 to 79,381 while the number of new infections per 100,000 residents over seven days rose to 160.1, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Germany is grappling with a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 five months before a national election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are forecast to suffer major losses.

Frustrated by a failure of some regions to implement tougher restrictions despite rising cases, Merkel wants parliament to grant the federal government temporary powers to enforce coronavirus lockdowns in areas with high infections.

On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the changes to the Infection Protection Act which include curfews once the seven-day virus incidence exceeds 100,000.

"This has helped everywhere, it has been done in many countries around the world - and it has brought the incidence rates down," he told ARD television, adding something had to be done to limit the spread of the virus.

"We want to have strict rules."

Angela Merkel Germany Olaf Scholz COVID coronavirus cases ARD television

German COVID-19 cases jump by most since early Jan

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters