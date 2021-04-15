Markets
Indian shares rise as metals gain; Infosys slides
- The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 14,546.45 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 48,628.47.
15 Apr 2021
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Thursday, as investors looked past rising coronavirus cases and a lockdown in Mumbai, and metals stocks added to strong gains this year, while Infosys fell sharply after reporting its quarterly results.
The economically significant state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, entered a coronavirus lockdown and nationwide infections hit a new daily record of more than 200,000 on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 14,546.45 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 48,628.47.
Software services giant Infosys slid 4% after its March-quarter profit missed market expectations.
Metals shares, the biggest sectoral gainers this year amid a rise in commodity prices, added 2.76%.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Indian shares rise as metals gain; Infosys slides
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport
EFF programme open to adjustment
Read more stories
Comments