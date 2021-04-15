ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.61%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.89%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.53%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,760 Decreased By ▼ -87.42 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,247 Decreased By ▼ -64.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,529 Decreased By ▼ -15.57 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Indian shares rise as metals gain; Infosys slides

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 14,546.45 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 48,628.47.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Thursday, as investors looked past rising coronavirus cases and a lockdown in Mumbai, and metals stocks added to strong gains this year, while Infosys fell sharply after reporting its quarterly results.

The economically significant state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, entered a coronavirus lockdown and nationwide infections hit a new daily record of more than 200,000 on Thursday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 14,546.45 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 48,628.47.

Software services giant Infosys slid 4% after its March-quarter profit missed market expectations.

Metals shares, the biggest sectoral gainers this year amid a rise in commodity prices, added 2.76%.

