ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.11%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.24%)
EPCL 58.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.89%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.46%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
TRG 164.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,741 Decreased By ▼ -106.4 (-0.41%)
KSE100 45,224 Decreased By ▼ -87.11 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,515 Decreased By ▼ -29.57 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
US oil may end rise in resistance zone of $63.38-$63.88

  • On the daily chart, oil may extend its gains towards $64.12, which is near the resistance of $63.38-$63.88 on the hourly chart.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its rise in a resistance zone of $63.38-$63.88 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a ratio analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave (c) from $57.63, which is a part of a bigger wave B. The downtrend from $67.98 may resume around $63.88, the 61.8% retracement, to be driven by a wave C.

A break below $62.65 may signal the development of the wave C, while a break above $63.88 could open the way towards $65.45.

On the daily chart, oil may extend its gains towards $64.12, which is near the resistance of $63.38-$63.88 on the hourly chart.

Instead of a continuation of the uptrend, the current rise is still regarded as a part of the correction from $67.98.

Even if the uptrend has resumed, oil will have to face a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 which may trigger a correction again.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil US oil

