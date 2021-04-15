US oil may end rise in resistance zone of $63.38-$63.88

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its rise in a resistance zone of $63.38-$63.88 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a ratio analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave (c) from $57.63, which is a part of a bigger wave B. The downtrend from $67.98 may resume around $63.88, the 61.8% retracement, to be driven by a wave C.

A break below $62.65 may signal the development of the wave C, while a break above $63.88 could open the way towards $65.45.

On the daily chart, oil may extend its gains towards $64.12, which is near the resistance of $63.38-$63.88 on the hourly chart.

Instead of a continuation of the uptrend, the current rise is still regarded as a part of the correction from $67.98.

Even if the uptrend has resumed, oil will have to face a resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60 which may trigger a correction again.

