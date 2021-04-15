ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
DGKC 124.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.88%)
EPCL 57.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.4%)
JSCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
MLCF 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 163.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.87%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.08%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -8.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,726 Decreased By ▼ -121.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,214 Decreased By ▼ -97.58 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -43.85 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Swedish govt spring budget to boost economy by 45bn Swedish crowns

  • Many of the measures in the budget had already been announced by the government.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's centre-left government said it would boost spending on by 45 billion crowns ($5.31 billion)in its spring budget to fight the ongoing pandemic and support a shift to a fossil free economy as the crisis eases.

"Altogether expenses related to the measures taken since the pandemic began total more than 400 billion crowns," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement.

Many of the measures in the budget had already been announced by the government.

