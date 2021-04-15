Markets
Swedish govt spring budget to boost economy by 45bn Swedish crowns
- Many of the measures in the budget had already been announced by the government.
15 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden's centre-left government said it would boost spending on by 45 billion crowns ($5.31 billion)in its spring budget to fight the ongoing pandemic and support a shift to a fossil free economy as the crisis eases.
"Altogether expenses related to the measures taken since the pandemic began total more than 400 billion crowns," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement.
Many of the measures in the budget had already been announced by the government.
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Swedish govt spring budget to boost economy by 45bn Swedish crowns
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport
EFF programme open to adjustment
NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’
Read more stories
Comments