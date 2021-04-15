PIA obtains ISO-45001: 2018 certificate

LAHORE: A simple certificate awarding ceremony was held at PIA office Lahore. Managing Director RICI – Pakistan, (Resource Inspection Canada Inc) Farhan Mirza presented the ISO45001 certificate to advisor to CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat who received the award on behalf of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik. Chief of PIA Corporate Safety, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf and senior officials of the airline were also present at the ceremony.

CEO PIA air Marshal Arshad Malik has congratulated PIA officials in attaining the certification

PIA HSE-Safety team put in tireless efforts and worked round the clock for this important feat. The ISO-45001: 2018 certificate is valid for three year up till 2023.

The ISO-45001 certificate is obtained after a comprehensive audit conducted by RICI, RICI is a multi-disciplined CQI and IRCA (UK) Approved Trainer and a Certification Body associated with IAS (US). Upon success of the audit, the relevant firm issues a certificate.

According to the details, ISO 45001 is the world’s international standard for occupational health and safety, issued to protect employees from work-related accidents and deceases. ISO 45001 certification was developed to minimize factors that could cause irreparable harm to employees and businesses.—PR

