ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
PIA obtains ISO-45001: 2018 certificate

15 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A simple certificate awarding ceremony was held at PIA office Lahore. Managing Director RICI – Pakistan, (Resource Inspection Canada Inc) Farhan Mirza presented the ISO45001 certificate to advisor to CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat who received the award on behalf of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik. Chief of PIA Corporate Safety, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf and senior officials of the airline were also present at the ceremony.

CEO PIA air Marshal Arshad Malik has congratulated PIA officials in attaining the certification

PIA HSE-Safety team put in tireless efforts and worked round the clock for this important feat. The ISO-45001: 2018 certificate is valid for three year up till 2023.

The ISO-45001 certificate is obtained after a comprehensive audit conducted by RICI, RICI is a multi-disciplined CQI and IRCA (UK) Approved Trainer and a Certification Body associated with IAS (US). Upon success of the audit, the relevant firm issues a certificate.

According to the details, ISO 45001 is the world’s international standard for occupational health and safety, issued to protect employees from work-related accidents and deceases. ISO 45001 certification was developed to minimize factors that could cause irreparable harm to employees and businesses.—PR

