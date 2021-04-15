ANL 36.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.67%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.09%)
TRG 163.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.91%)
UNITY 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.76%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (0.17%)
BR30 25,835 Decreased By ▼ -12.74 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,349 Increased By ▲ 37.67 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,567 Increased By ▲ 22.49 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Australian consumer sentiment jumps to 11-year high

Reuters Updated 15 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: A measure of Australian consumer sentiment surged to an 11-year peak in April as strength in family finances and optimism on the economy easily outweighed an unwelcome faltering in the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday jumped 6.2% in April, the third straight month of gains.

That left the index up a huge 57% on April last year when coronavirus lockdowns sent confidence crashing. The index reading of 118.8 was the highest since August 2010 and showed optimists now far outnumbered pessimists.

“This is an extraordinary result,” said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. “The survey continues to signal that the consumer will be the key driver of above-trend growth in 2021.”

Evans said he had thought the index might decline given some government support measures ended in March and the government was struggling with its vaccine rollout.

Instead, consumers proved resilient with the survey measure of family finances compared with a year ago up 13.4% and the index for finances over the next 12 months rising 5.4%.

The outlook for the economy over the next 12 months climbed 10.3%, while that for the next five years rose 4.1%.

The only dip came in a measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item which eased 0.2%, after jumping in March.

The housing market remained a hot topic with the survey’s index of house price expectations rising 2.7% in April, to be 8% above its pre-pandemic levels.

