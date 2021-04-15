ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Israel sends Jordan extra water thanks to ‘US pressure’

AFP 15 Apr 2021

AMMAN: Jordan, reliant on Israel for water, has obtained additional supplies from the Jewish state ahead of an expected severe drought, a development Israeli media reported was spurred by US pressure.

“We have... obtained from Israel an additional quantity of eight million cubic metres” of water, after several weeks of waiting, Omar Salameh, a spokesman for the Jordanian government’s water and irrigation ministry, told AFP.

Salameh said that sufficient water supply from Israel was Jordan’s “right, in accordance with the peace agreement” between the two countries reached in 1994.

Israeli media has reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to postpone delivery of additional water in retaliation for Jordan last month stalling permission for him to overfly the country en route to the United Arab Emirates.

It reported that Jordan’s request was therefore only satisfied after the US, an ally of both countries, exerted pressure on the Jewish state.

The bilateral peace agreement guarantees Jordan “55 million cubic metres of water annually” free of charge, he said. “As a general rule, in difficult years we request supplementary water, which they (Israel) agree to.”

Jordan has to pay a fee of $0.40 per cubic metre of additional water, according to Israeli media.

“The rainy season this year has been very poor,” Salameh said. “As a result... the kingdom faces a shortfall of between 10 and 15 million cubic metres.”

Benjamin Netanyahu United Arab Emirates Jewish state Omar Salameh

