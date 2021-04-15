Covid-19 deaths reach record 135 mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Wednesday, reported 135 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of coronavirus deaths since June 2020, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC data, the national tally of active Covid-19 cases recorded at 76,757 with 4,681 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

The NCOC said that 3,645 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of recoveries to 641,912, which is almost 90 percent.

Out of 135 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, 126 were under treatment in various hospitals and nine died at their respective quarantines centres or homes.Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours as 79 coronavirus patients died in Punjab and 49 in KPK.

Out of 15,754 coronavirus deaths recorded in the country since the pandemic’s outbreak in Pakistan, Punjab with 7,141 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,530 deaths, KPK with 2,732 deaths, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 619 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 410 deaths of which three died in past 24 hours, Balochistan with 219 deaths of which two died in past 24 hours, and Gilgit Baltistan (G-B) with 103 deaths.

Out of the total 135 deaths reported in past 24 hours, 45 died on ventilators during treatment. Gujranwala with 88 percent ventilator occupancy is on top with the maximum ventilators occupied followed by Multan with 81 percent, Lahore with 79 percent and ICT with 51 percent.

Nationwide 504 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in G-B and Balochistan.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 95 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent, and Charsadda 93 percent.

In past 24 hours, 48,092 tests were conducted across the country, including 10,176 in Sindh, 22,781 in Punjab, 6,874 in KPK, 5,493 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,230 in Balochistan, 535 in G-B, and 1,003 in AJK. A total of 10,878,086 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with Covid-related facilities.

Some 5,056 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Around 734,423 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan since the pandemic outbreak include the deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Sindh with 269,840 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 255,571 cases, KPK with 101,045 cases, ICT with 67,491 cases, Balochistan with 20,499 cases, AJK with 14,837 cases, and G-B with 5,140 cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021