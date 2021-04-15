ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 15 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.103 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,388.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.969 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.621 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.188 billion), Silver (PKR 1.057 billion), Platinum (PKR 350.778 million), Crude Oil (PKR 291.469 million), Copper (PKR 234.495 million), DJ (PKR 189.567 million), Natural Gas (PKR 92.844 million), SP 500 (PKR 78.630 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 27.364 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.232 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Crude Oil PMEX NSDQ100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report SP 500

PMEX daily trading report

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.