KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.103 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,388.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.969 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.621 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.188 billion), Silver (PKR 1.057 billion), Platinum (PKR 350.778 million), Crude Oil (PKR 291.469 million), Copper (PKR 234.495 million), DJ (PKR 189.567 million), Natural Gas (PKR 92.844 million), SP 500 (PKR 78.630 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 27.364 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.232 million were traded.

