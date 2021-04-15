ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ready market: SECP prohibits two banks from engaging in false shares trade

Sohail Sarfraz 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has prohibited two banks from engaging in false trading in shares in the securities market and avoid such a pattern of trading in the ready market in the future.

The SECP had issued prohibitory notices (dated April 9) to these two banks.

According to the letter issued by the Supervision Division of the SECP to one of the banks, this is with reference to correspondences exchanged between the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (“Commission”) and the bank regarding various trades carried out by the bank in ready market during the period from January, 2020 till January, 2021 in the shares of several companies.

In case of the second bank, various trades carried out by the bank in ready market during the period from January 2020 till December 2020 in the shares of several companies.

Upon detailed review of trading data, it was observed that large quantum of trades carried out by the banks during the aforesaid period in ready market were matched with the proprietary accounts of brokerage houses through which it was trading.

In the said transactions, bank first sold and then on the next day bought those shares back of approximately same quantity and at either the same rate/quantity or slightly higher rate, wherein, counterparty on buy and sell trades was the proprietary account of the same brokerage house.

The aforementioned pattern of trading as explained may lead to false trading which is not in the interest of investors trading in the securities market.

Therefore, representatives of the bank were called for a meeting to explain the rationale for carrying out such trades in ready market, wherein, they explained that such transactions were carried out only for the purpose of realisation of gain/loss in the securities held by the bank.

The SECP is of the view that the above pattern of trading adopted by the bank may be detrimental for a fair and transparent trading in ready market where trading volumes in listed companies are generated based upon genuine demand and supply mechanism.

The Commission is responsible for regulating the capital market in order to ensure that it is functioning in a fair, efficient, transparent and orderly manner. Therefore, it is imperative to take corrective measures for the smooth and efficient functioning of the capital market and protect the interest of the general public.

In view of the above, the Commission in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 143 of the Securities Act, 2015 read with Section 20 (4) (zb) of the SECP Act, 1997, hereby, prohibits the banks from engaging in the said pattern of trading in the ready market as explained or any other such arrangements which may affect the integrity of the stock market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP shares false shares trade SECP Act 1997

Ready market: SECP prohibits two banks from engaging in false shares trade

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.