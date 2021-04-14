ANL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.42%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
DGKC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.7%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
KAPCO 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.84%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.47%)
UNITY 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 35.45 (0.73%)
BR30 25,826 Increased By ▲ 191.78 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,257 Increased By ▲ 208.28 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,536 Increased By ▲ 99.15 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan edges up as markets take US inflation data in stride

  • The global dollar index fell to 91.763 from the previous close of 91.795.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed on Wednesday on the back of a weaker dollar and as the central bank guided the currency higher.

Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5362 per dollar, 92 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.5454 and the strongest such guidance since March 25.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5415 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5403 at midday, 49 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5425 per dollar.

The dollar fell to multi-week lows against the euro and the yen on Wednesday after an uptick in a US consumer price gauge did not spark wider fears about accelerating inflation, pushing down US bond yields. Some analysts had worried that sharp price rises could prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering stimulus sooner than expected.

US consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation.

"China will tighten its monetary policy in advance, in order to cope with the US Fed's possible tightening in the future, providing support for the yuan," said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

China should avoid credit contraction but also keep inflation expectations from intensifying, the 21st Century Business Herald quoted central bank policy adviser Wang Yiming as saying on Tuesday.

With the Chinese economy quickly recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, the country's credit trends are being closely watched by investors who are worried about policy tightening as Beijing looks to exit from emergency measures and reduce debt risks. But policymakers have said there will be no sudden shift.

Eyes are also on the Sino-US tensions.

China and the United States should step up their communication while managing their differences and respecting each other's core interests, Premier Li Keqiang told a group of senior US executives on Tuesday.

Former US Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 96.36, weaker than the previous day's 96.56.

The global dollar index fell to 91.763 from the previous close of 91.795.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.7235, 2.79 percent away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

China Yuan Yen People's Bank of China US dollar,

Yuan edges up as markets take US inflation data in stride

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters