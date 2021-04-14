Markets
Australia shares set to rise as commodities, Wall Street shine; NZ up
14 Apr 2021
Australian shares are expected to edge up on Wednesday, with investor sentiment likely to be boosted by a commodities-inspired rally coupled with overnight gains on Wall Street.
The local share price index futures were up about 0.3%, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.24% to 12687.24 in early trade.
