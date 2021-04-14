World
Congo to start delayed COVID-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca shots
- A government statement late on Tuesday said a task force had determined that the AstraZeneca vaccines already available in the country presented no risks to the population.
14 Apr 2021
KINSHASA: The Democratic Republic of Congo will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on April 19 with 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses it received from the COVAX global vaccines sharing scheme after delaying the rollout for more than a month.
Congo received the vaccines on March 2 and was expected to begin the inoculation campaign almost immediately but delayed rollout after several European countries suspended use of the shots.
Congo has reported 28,542 infections and 745 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
