World
Biden to accompany first lady for undisclosed medical procedure
14 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will accompany First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday as she undergoes a medical procedure at an outpatient facility, the White House said.
It did not say what kind of procedure the first lady will undergo, but the statement said it is a "common" one.
The White House said that after this procedure the Bidens will return to the White House "to resume their normal schedule."
