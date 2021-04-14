ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.02%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
DGKC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.7%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.17%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
PRL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
PTC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.32%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.84%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.47%)
UNITY 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.76%)
BR30 25,837 Increased By ▲ 202.01 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,256 Increased By ▲ 207.79 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,534 Increased By ▲ 97.47 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

  • Led by the astute Tuchel, who took Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final last season, that lofty ambition can't be ruled out.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

SEVILLE: Chelsea reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014 despite a 1-0 defeat against Porto in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg in Seville.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play Real Madrid or Liverpool for a place in the final after producing a masterclass in game management to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Real travel to Anfield on Wednesday looking to protect a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

They could do worse than copy Tuchel's tactics as Chelsea smothered Porto with an intelligent defensive approach until Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick in the last minute of stoppage time.

That sublime strike was out of character with the rest of Porto's display as they laboured to overturn the 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Chelsea have lost only once in 18 matches since Tuchel replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January and this was another feather in the German's cap.

"We accepted what was needed was a tough fight. It was a very intense game. It's hard to play against them but we defended well and deserved a clean sheet," Tuchel said.

"Part of the performance is to not let the other team perform. Until the lucky shot in the last minute we did not concede any chances.

"We had the better chances. We could not finish it off with a goal so we had to hang in there and the guys did that. "Overall we deserved to win. It was a tough 180 minutes."

Tuchel had admitted this week was a make or break period for Chelsea.

They passed the first test with ease and can now focus on Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City at Wembley.

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League as they chase a top-four finish, meaning they might need to win the Champions League for the first time since 2012 if they are to qualify for next season's competition.

Led by the astute Tuchel, who took Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final last season, that lofty ambition can't be ruled out.

Tuchel this week said he wouldn't want to fight Antonio Rudiger or Cesar Azpilicueta, such is the ferocious will to win coursing through Chelsea's most vocal players.

Both defenders lived up to Tuchel's billing as they fought tooth and nail to keep Porto at bay in a niggly clash.

Real Madrid Frank Lampard Chelsea Champions League Mehdi Taremi

Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters