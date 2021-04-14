PPP leader’s rejoinder to Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi in a reaction to the media talk of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that if Maulana wants reconciliation then he should tell us who wanted to club the resignations with the long march, and who is responsible for not complying with the action plan of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had usurped the opposition leader position in the 2002 assembly, despite the fact that the majority in the opposition was of the PPP. He said that Maulana should not turn a political alliance i.e. the PDM into a political party.

The rules of a political party cannot be rules for the political alliance, he said.

The PPP leader in a statement on Tuesday said that it is ironic that Maulana is unaware that after issuing show cause to the PPP and the ANP, it was leaked to the media and the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021