PCSTSI, PIA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (PCSTSI) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have joined hands for promotion of mutual cooperation and business relations.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between PCSTSI, properly called as Peshawar Chamber and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the purpose, said a news release issued here Tuesday. The MoU was signed by District Manger KP, PIA Saima Aslam and Muhammad Adnan Jalil President PCSTSI.

Speaking on the occasion, President PCSTSI Adnan Jalil said that MoU was aimed at building a cordial business relationship between them and added that it would greatly benefit the business community of KP.

Under the MoU a coordinating committee would be set up to make strategy for promotion of the PIA and PCSTSI products and events. It will meet once in month to further enhance the business relations besides striving to address operational issues.

PCSTSI will visibly display PIA branding material at their building without any charges. The MoU envisages that 10 percent discount on economy and economy plus on applicable RBD on PIA flights for international and domestic sectors with waiver of YR (Service Charges if applicable) shall be offered to the PCSTSI members and their immediate family (spouse and children up to 25 years of age) on request from its secretariat letterhead with production of valid the PCSTSI membership cards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021