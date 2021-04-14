Islamabad police to ensure foolproof security during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramzan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector of the city, said a press release.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has finalised a plan for effective security of faithfuls during the Ramzan and ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government to avoid spread of the coroanvirus.

According to the plan, more than 3,000 security personnel including policemen and private security guards would perform duties at 998 masajid and 32 imambargahs during the holy month.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer would monitor the overall security arrangements in the city and safe city project would also assist to keep a vigilant eye and ensure effective policing.

He said that additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

He hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they were doing the same in fight against coronavirus.

He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and imambargahs.

Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the places of worship.

Zonal SPs would conduct meetings with administration of masajid as well as imambargahs and also with religious scholars to take them on-board about the security measures.

The SSP (Operations) said that private security guards hired for the assistance of police should also be briefed about the security measures.

He said that police officials along with local administration should review all precautionary measures being adopted at mosques, imambargahs and markets to remain safe from coronavirus.

He said that it would be a great challenge for the force to check spread of coronavirus as per guidelines of the government and to curb the crimes.

The SSP (Operations) also directed to ensure all measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens as no laxity would be tolerated in that regard. He also directed for strict checking and effective action against criminal.

The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to brief their staff about security duties and focus on adopting decent attitude during interaction with citizens.

He asked for effective security at markets, shopping centers and other important locations through deployment of police commandoes. He directed all SHOs to brief people about switching on lights of their homes.—PR

