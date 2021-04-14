ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad police to ensure foolproof security during Ramazan

14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramzan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector of the city, said a press release.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has finalised a plan for effective security of faithfuls during the Ramzan and ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government to avoid spread of the coroanvirus.

According to the plan, more than 3,000 security personnel including policemen and private security guards would perform duties at 998 masajid and 32 imambargahs during the holy month.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer would monitor the overall security arrangements in the city and safe city project would also assist to keep a vigilant eye and ensure effective policing.

He said that additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

He hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they were doing the same in fight against coronavirus.

He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and imambargahs.

Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the places of worship.

Zonal SPs would conduct meetings with administration of masajid as well as imambargahs and also with religious scholars to take them on-board about the security measures.

The SSP (Operations) said that private security guards hired for the assistance of police should also be briefed about the security measures.

He said that police officials along with local administration should review all precautionary measures being adopted at mosques, imambargahs and markets to remain safe from coronavirus.

He said that it would be a great challenge for the force to check spread of coronavirus as per guidelines of the government and to curb the crimes.

The SSP (Operations) also directed to ensure all measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens as no laxity would be tolerated in that regard. He also directed for strict checking and effective action against criminal.

The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to brief their staff about security duties and focus on adopting decent attitude during interaction with citizens.

He asked for effective security at markets, shopping centers and other important locations through deployment of police commandoes. He directed all SHOs to brief people about switching on lights of their homes.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Islamabad police Qazi Jamilur Rehman foolproof security Coroanvirus Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer Ramzan

Islamabad police to ensure foolproof security during Ramazan

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.