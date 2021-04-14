Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Genix emerging in international business

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, organised the first-ever “Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade & Investment Conference on February 24, 2021 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

This was depicted during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Sri Lanka as a part proactive strategy to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse area, including trade and tourism through enhance connectivity.

Pakistan is emerging a key player role in a pharmaceutical industry as a quality of medicine manufactured in Pakistan is proven to be of excellent standards Genix business collaboration with Emerchemie Genix Pharma (Pvt) Ltd is complying with the country strategic goal and objective on his historic occasion signed the MoU with Emerchemie NB (Pvt) Ltd to export medicine from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, which entailed collaboration in manufacturing, distribution and technology transfer.

The Conference provided an opportunity for effective and meaningful engagement between the business communities of the two countries. At the conference, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka sides reiterated the importance of strengthening economic relations in key areas of mutual interest and diversifying trade and investment between the two countries. The two sides stressed the importance of realizing the goal of achieving US$ 1 billion bilateral trade target and also agreed to work towards broadening and deepening of Pakistan Sri Lank Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the occasion as the chief guests.

This is the achievement of ministry of commerce, TDAP, DRAP and PPMA Genix @ Glance with Global Presence Genix Pharma (Private) Limited was founded in the year 2004 by (Late) Choudhry Muhammad Sharif who had the vision to help and provide top quality and affordable medicine for all those in need. Since inception, Genix has grown from being a relatively humble contender to being one of the fastest growing companies in the Pakistani Pharmaceutical Arena.

Genix Pharma is striving to vigorously expand itself geographically in export markets and currently marketed products and aspires to become one of the most respected, fastest growing and integrated global pharmaceutical company with the vision of Expanding Horizon for ‘Global Care’.

In the past few years, Genix has achieved phenomenal growth across International markets starting with exports to developing markets of South East Asia,South Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, West Africa, Francophone Africa, Gulf & CIS countries. We are strengthening and expanding direct presence in emerging markets and establishing strategic partnerships in the rest of the world.

Group of Companies

After successfully acquiring rejuvenate and transforming a manufacturing plant in Lahore, the operations of our new Group Company Daneen Pharma Private Limited have started in August 2018. The process of its up-gradation and cGMP Inspection was completed in a record time. This expansion has given us an edge in having products of Cephalosporin and other therapeutic segments.

Genix Pharma has a State of the Art Quality Control Laboratory with highly specialized FDA 21 CFR compliant equipment’s for the testing & analysis of various products and materials Genix Therapeutic Segments Genix has scientific development in keyareas which includes Anti-Biotics, Anti-Malarial, Anti-TB, Anti Leukotrienes, Anti-Ulcerent, Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Viral, Anti-Epilepsy, Anti-Diarrheal & covering segments like ENT, Orthopaedic, Ophthalmology, Respiratory &Cardiovascular medication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021