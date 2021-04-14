ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from Yasin Joyia, Honorary Consul General Sri Lanka Punjab (Designated)

14 Apr 2021

The Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan resent visit has surely produced positive outcomes with regard to further strengthening the historically cordial ties between the two countries, which have agreed to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas, including defense, trade and tourism through greater connectivity.

The visit also aimed at building a strategic relationship with Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is an important member of SAARC and South Asian region. The two countries also decided to reinvigorate the Joint Economic Commission and task into working out modalities for a new and unconventional face of Economic cooperation marked by bartered trade, currency exchanges and banking interchanges. Sri Lanka was the first country that signed a free trade agreement with Pakistan, which became effective in June 2005. This shows the brotherly relation with Pakistan. Islamabad and Colombo are really enjoying very friendly relationship.

God bless both countries!

Imran Khan tourism trade and investment investment opportunities Pakistan & Srilanka strategic relationship

