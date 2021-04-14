Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Message from Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

I highly appreciate the efforts of Daily Business Recorder to highlight the economic potentials of South Asian countries from time to time. It is an urgent need of the day, as conditions of world trade are gradually stepping towards unleashing the advantages of regional trade owing to climate change, its adverse affects and increasing transportation cost.

The potential of increasing trade and investment and better positioning, to have a say in global governance, has the potential of uniting South Asian countries, while sidelining political differences to pursue regional integration. South Asia has been known for its low level of intra-regional trade. In achieving a speedy economic recovery of Covid-19 ridden economies, unleashing the South Asian trade potential is paramount.

