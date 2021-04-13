World
Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal from Afghanistan: W. House
Updated 14 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his plans to pull US troops out of Afghanistan later this year, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
"The president will deliver remarks tomorrow at the White House on the way forward in Afghanistan, including his plans and timeline for withdrawing," Psaki told reporters.
"The president has been consistent in his view that there's not a military solution to Afghanistan that we have been there for far too long."
