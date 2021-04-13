Business & Finance
Denmark's central bank offers 0pc bullet bond
COPENHAGEN: Denmark will open a new 0% bullet bond expiring in 2024, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
The new bond, which will replace an existing 0.25% bullet bond expiring in 2022, will have an interest payment on Nov. 15 and repayment on Nov. 15, 2024, the bank said.
The total sale will not exceed 5 billion Danish crowns ($802.25 million) at nominal value, it said.
