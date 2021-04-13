ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Six die of coronavirus in Sargodha last week

  • He said 50 beds had been allocated in isolation ward at cardiology ward of DHQ Teaching hospital.
APP 13 Apr 2021

SARGODHA: Six people died of coronavirus while 400 new cases were reported in the district during the last week.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah said the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 162 while total cases 4846 and recoveries 3945 in the district since March 2020.

He said that 6,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted during the week.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Sargodha city were reported as 839, out of which, 824 were quarantined at their homes while 15 were under treatment at Isolation ward set up in DHQ Teaching hospital.

“Twenty patients died of COVID-19 during the third wave of corona in Sargodha", he added.

He said 50 beds had been allocated in isolation ward at cardiology ward of DHQ Teaching hospital,

10 at TB hospital while 10 at all THQs of Sargodha district for COVID-19 patients.

