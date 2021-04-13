ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Palm jumps 2pc tracking soyoil, crude prices

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed higher 74 ringgit, or 2.03%, to 3,724 ringgit ($900.82) a tonne, after falling 3% in the previous session.
  • "We expect total supply to outstrip total demand leading to higher ending stocks of 1.53 million tonnes," he added.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 2% on Tuesday, snapping a three-day decline, as stronger rival soyoil and crude outweighed bearish Malaysian Palm Oil Board data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed higher 74 ringgit, or 2.03%, to 3,724 ringgit ($900.82) a tonne, after falling 3% in the previous session.

Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks jumped more than expected to a four-month high, boosted by higher imports and production, but higher exports kept domestic supply in check, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board reported on Monday.

April production will continue to grow 11% month-on-month and exports are expected to rise 18% due to the upcoming Eid festival and potential stockpiling in China and India, Adrian Kok, equity analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank said in a note.

"We expect total supply to outstrip total demand leading to higher ending stocks of 1.53 million tonnes," he added.

On Monday, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said the contract would trend lower to test support levels of 3,540-3,560 ringgit a tonne this week, with resistance levels at 3,780-3,800 ringgit amid high volatility.

The weakness is mainly due to higher crop output and rising inventories in Malaysia, lower soybean futures because of higher-than-expected global inventory estimates, and bearish news from the biodiesel market, Refinitiv said.

Oil prices rose after strong Chinese import data, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

