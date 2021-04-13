ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

  • He said that 60,000 to 70,000 people are being vaccinated daily in the country.
  • Pakistan has more than 0.9 million vaccines, Umar said.
Aisha Mahmood 13 Apr 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Pakistan has vaccinated more than 1.3 million citizens against the novel coronavirus.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, the minister said that as of Monday night, Pakistan had more than 0.9 million vaccines. He further said that 60000 to 70000 people are being vaccinated daily in the country. This includes people coming for the first as well as the second dose of the vaccine.

He said the country needs more doses so that more people are inoculated. He shared that after Eid, the government will try to increase the number of people vaccinated from 70000 to 150,000 to 200,000.

The minister once again urged the people to fully comply with the coronavirus guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Faisal Sultan has warned that the current situation is worse than that in June last year. He said only five percent of the people wear masks and violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) has increased across the country.

