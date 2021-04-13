ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Tech stocks lead benchmark higher amid Wall Street weakness

  • ASX 300 metals and mining index fell 0.02% led by Imdex Ltd, down 1.62%, followed by Nickel Mines Ltd , losing 1.59%.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

Australian shares were led higher by a jump in technology stocks on Tuesday, while losses in energy stocks and miners capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.29% to 6,994 points in early trade, off 3.1% from its lifetime high on Feb. 20, 2020. Buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co was the top gainer on the benchmark after announcing upbeat quarterly results.

Zip said it was investing in both developed and developing markets to expand its global footprint and also made a soft launch into Canada, driven by US merchants' demand.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.

Overseas, S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.04%, while Nikkei futures rose 0.05%.

Australia's technology stocks rose 1.48% led by electronics solutions developer Codan Ltd followed by Xero Ltd, both gaining over 2%.

Financial stocks rose 0.3% led by Zip Co Ltd , up 5.41%, followed by Netwealth Group Ltd, gaining 3.11%.

ASX 300 metals and mining index fell 0.02% led by Imdex Ltd, down 1.62%, followed by Nickel Mines Ltd , losing 1.59%.

ASX 200 Energy index fell 0.56?% with Ampol Ltd being the biggest decliner at 1.88%, followed by Beach Energy Ltd, losing 1.17%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.3% to 12560.1 with dairy firm Synlait Milk leading gains. The country's central bank is set to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

