TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

(Karachi) A militant belonging to a banned outfit has been killed during an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

As per the military's media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ladha, South Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR stated that during an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad was killed.

The killed militant was an active member of TTP since 2006. He had joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, the ISPR added.

The military's media wing maintained that after the death of Hakeemullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.

Earlier, eight militants were killed in separate raids on suspected hideouts in North Waziristan. The raids were carried out in the Boya and Dosali areas of the tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Three commanders of the banned TTP were killed in the operations who were identified as Abdul Anir (alias Adil), Junaid (alias Jamid), and Khaliq Shadeen (alias Rehan).

The militants had been involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies, and locals of the area since 2009.