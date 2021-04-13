ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

  • Peer alias Asad was an active member of TTP since 2006
  • Asad remained involved in terrorist activities against the security forces
Fahad Zulfikar 13 Apr 2021

(Karachi) A militant belonging to a banned outfit has been killed during an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

As per the military's media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ladha, South Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR stated that during an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad was killed.

The killed militant was an active member of TTP since 2006. He had joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, the ISPR added.

The military's media wing maintained that after the death of Hakeemullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.

Earlier, eight militants were killed in separate raids on suspected hideouts in North Waziristan. The raids were carried out in the Boya and Dosali areas of the tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Three commanders of the banned TTP were killed in the operations who were identified as Abdul Anir (alias Adil), Junaid (alias Jamid), and Khaliq Shadeen (alias Rehan).

The militants had been involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies, and locals of the area since 2009.

TTP South Waziristan security forces terrorists killed Inter Services Public Relations intelligence based operations exchange of fire Baitullah Mehsud Group Shehryar Mehsud Group

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters