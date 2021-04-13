ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Sevilla twice come from behind against Celta to keep title hopes alive

  • For weeks it has looked like only Real Madrid and Barcelona could overhaul struggling Atletico but 13 points from 15 has put Sevilla back in sight of the top three.
AFP 13 Apr 2021

MADRID: Sevilla gave themselves an outside chance of rejoining La Liga's title race on Monday by winning a seven-goal thriller away at Celta Vigo.

A second-half double from Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez snatched a 4-3 victory for Sevilla, who twice had to come from behind at Balaidos.

The comeback puts Sevilla six points behind Atletico Madrid, who drew away at Real Betis on Sunday to give further encouragement to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Barca 2-1 in Saturday's Clasico at the Alfredo di Stefano.

For weeks it has looked like only Real Madrid and Barcelona could overhaul struggling Atletico but 13 points from 15 has put Sevilla back in sight of the top three.

Fourth place is all-but secure for Julen Lopetegui's side, who have a 14-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad, who they face next weekend. Celta stay 10th.

Jules Kounde's header gave Sevilla an early lead but Celta hit back with two goals in three minutes, both from Iago Aspas, the first from the penalty spot after a foul from Kounde.

Fernando pulled Sevilla level again with a deflected shot, only for Brais Mendez's superb lob to restore Celta's lead before Rakitic and Gomez, on as a substitute, sealed a dramatic victory.

