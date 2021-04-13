ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Colonisation of Faisalabad completed 62pc

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Sixty two percent colonisation of the value addition city (Faisalabad) has been completed while industrial plots of the allottees who failed to establish industrial units are being cancelled.

A senior official of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company revealed this while briefing a meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting reviewed colonisation and progress made on development works in industrial zones under FIEDMC. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid and other senior officials also attended the meeting. It was also briefed that development work on three industrial centres in Faisalabad is in progress rapidly.

The minister directed to submit a comprehensive plan of development work and colonisation of the value addition city, M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City within a week and reiterated that 100 per cent colonisation of industrial centres is the priority agenda of the government.

He directed to expedite the industrial process and said that decisions made in this regard should be implemented in letter and spirit as installation of industrial units in special economic zones will solve poverty and unemployment issues. Meanwhile, the 13 special economic zones have laid the foundation of the industrial revolution and a state-of-the-art expo centre is being set up in Faisalabad to facilitate the industrialists, the minister added.

