Baisakhi Mela: Around 1,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Lahore

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Around 1000 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah border on Monday to attend the festival of Baisakhi Mela at Hassan Abdal. Sikh leader, Goromeet Singh Bogh was leading the Sikh community. Pakistan Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials welcomed the pilgrims. Indian pilgrims had already undergone a coronavirus test prior to their departure from India.

Sikh pilgrims across the globe are participating in Baisakhi Mela, which is a religious and cultural festival in Sikhism, celebrated on April 14 of every year. It marks the beginning of the solar year. It is pertinent to mention here that Sikh farmers celebrate Beshaki at the start of the harvesting season.

