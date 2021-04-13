KPC holds training workshop

KARACHI: Skill Develop Committee of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) conducted a capacity building workshop on ‘Fundamentals of Digital Journalism’ for journalists on Monday at the press club.

The workshop was aimed at building overall understanding of Digital Journalism and the tools / technology required for each journalist to be equip with for the survival in future.

Participants learned how to use digital tools and technology for storytelling. Trainers and speakers advised the working journalists to focus on learning, adopt the change as early as possible and learn the Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Automation, and 360-Degree Journalism.

KPC president Fazil Jamili said the workshop was first of a series of sessions on digital technologies for journalists from beginner to advance level. We will keep organizing training sessions on next level, he vowed. A large number of participants attended the workshop.

