ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Columnist, HR activist IA Rehman passes away

APP Updated 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, or commonly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore on Monday.

According to his family members, he died at his residence in Lahore. Rehman was a diabates and high blood pressure patient.

Rehman was a columnist for Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

He was born in September 1930 in Haryana, British India.

Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years.

During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990. During the East Pakistan crisis, he was working as the managing editor of Urdu daily Azad.

Prominent activists and politicians have paid tribute over his demise through social media websites.

Journalist IA Rehman Columnist HR activist

Columnist, HR activist IA Rehman passes away

TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan

Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut

Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street

CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists

UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.