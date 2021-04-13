Columnist, HR activist IA Rehman passes away

ISLAMABAD: Human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, or commonly known as IA Rehman, passed away at the age of 90 in Lahore on Monday.

According to his family members, he died at his residence in Lahore. Rehman was a diabates and high blood pressure patient.

Rehman was a columnist for Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

He was born in September 1930 in Haryana, British India.

Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years.

During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990. During the East Pakistan crisis, he was working as the managing editor of Urdu daily Azad.

Prominent activists and politicians have paid tribute over his demise through social media websites.