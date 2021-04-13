KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 360,349 tonnes of cargo comprising 232,735 tonnes of import cargo and 127,614 tonnes of export cargo during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 232,735 tonnes comprised of 95,260 tonnes of containerised cargo; 37,062 tonnes of bulk cargo;18,700 tonnes of rock phosphate and 81,713 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 127,614 tonnes comprised of 77,260 tonnes of containerised cargo; 21,614 tonnes of clinkers 15,900 tonnes of cement and15,900 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

A total of 8,218 containers were handled out of which 4,409 were of imports and 3,809 were of exports. 4,409 import containers comprised of 937 of 20s and 1,583 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 16 of 20s and 145 of 40s. Export containers 3,809 comprised of 704 of 20s and 449 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 61 of 20s and 1,073 of 40s.

There were 11 ships namely Unison, M. T. Lahore, Nefeli, CT Frontier, Sirina, VSC Castor, Mahavir, AS Sicila, M. T. Khairpur Teera Bhum and CMA CGM Medea carrying containers tankers rock phosphate, clinkers and cement are currently at the berths.

There were 10 ships namely M. T. Lahore, World Ere 5, M. T. Karachi, Al Mahboobah, Northern Dedication, High voyager, CT Frontier, VSC Castor Actuaria and Cosco Pacific sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 02 ships namely M.T. Lahore and Teera Bhum expected to sail on 12 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 175,656 tonnes comprising 142,191 tonnes of import cargo and 33,465 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 2,325 containers (775 TEUs imports and 1,550 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 142,191 tonnes includes 14,725 tonnes of containerized cargo; 34,480 tonnes of coal; 29,200 tonnes of gas oil, 8,200 tonnes of palm oil, 2,193 tonnes of chemicals 55,878 tonnes of LNG 20,700 tonnes of canola and 6,143 tonnes of mogas.

The total export cargo of 33,465 tonnes includes 29,450 tonnes of containerised cargo and 4,015 tonnes of cement.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships Yasa Emrihan, AL Salam-ll and NCC Sudaiur and three more ships MSC Guilia, Express Bardsey and Maersk Bentonvile carrying coal, gas oil, palm oil and containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, LCT, and QICT respectively on Monday 12th April, while three container vessels Maersk Sentosa, MOL, Generosity and MSC Pina are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 13th April 2021.

