Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced on Monday. The first Ramadan in the kingdom will fall on Tuesday, April 13.

This will be the second year in a row when the holy month of Ramadan will be observed under strict coronavirus pandemic precautions.

As per the government decision, only people who have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. People found worshipping in the holy mosques without permission during the holy month will face a hefty fine. The authorities said that the move was aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

The citizens will have to get Umra permits and visit permits for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will increase operational capacity during Ramadan.

Only those who have received two jabs of COVID vaccine, with the second one at least 14 day ago, or those who have had the coronavirus and recovered, will be eligible for permits.

With more than 5 million vaccinated, the order means that more people will be able to attend the holy sites than a year ago.

Notably, the Saudi government has also mandated the COVID-19 vaccination for Hajj pilgrimage this year.