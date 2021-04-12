ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

Tax targets to be achieved before end of financial year: Provincial Minister for E&T

APP 12 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Rs 6271.632 million was collected from Karachi and Rs 406.888 million from Hyderabad.

Explaining the situation of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax from July 2020 to March 2021, he said this in the statement released here on Monday.

In the same head, Rs. 188.530 million was collected from Sukkur and Rs. 75.875 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

He further said that Rs.90.588 million was collected from Larkana and Rs.49.785 million from Mirpur Khas in respect of motor vehicle tax while in terms of property tax, Rs. 1347.812 million was collected from Karachi and Rs. 66.106 million from Hyderabad.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs 31.548 million was collected from Sukkur and Rs 8.494 million from Shaheed Benazirabad while Rs 19.865 million was collected from Larkana and Rs 9.729 million from Mirpur Khas.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to achieve their tax targets before the end of the current financial year. Action will be taken against the officers who do not achieve the tax targets.

He said that good performing officers deserve praise. According to Mukesh Kumar Chawla that taxpayers can pay taxes online.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tax targets

Tax targets to be achieved before end of financial year: Provincial Minister for E&T

