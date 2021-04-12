Pakistan
Interior Minister, Punjab CM discuss law and order situation
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest and law and order situation in province were discussed during the meeting.
Usman Buzdar said on this occasion that Nullah Lai Expressway Project will prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi.
The Interior Minister said the steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of the people are commendable.
