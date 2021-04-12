Pakistan
Country witnesses increase of 26pc in remittances: PM
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the remittances have so far witnessed an increase of twenty six percent during this financial year.
In a tweet on Monday, he thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances saying their love and commitment for Pakistan is unparalleled.
He said the overseas Pakistanis sent over two billion dollars for tenth straight months despite Covid-19, breaking all records.
Meanwhile in a tweet, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said the workers remittances have recorded an increase of forty-three percent in March compared to the same time last year.
