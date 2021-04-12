Markets
Czech central bank's euro holdings in reserves up to 58.8% in 2020
- In 2019, the euros accounted for 58.4% of reserves.
12 Apr 2021
PRAGUE: Czech National Bank held 58.8% of foreign exchange reserves in euros at the end of 2020, slightly up compared to 2019, the bank said in its annual report published on Monday.
In 2019, the euros accounted for 58.4% of reserves.
The share of US dollars dropped to 22.7% from 23.8% in 2019, the annual report showed.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Czech central bank's euro holdings in reserves up to 58.8% in 2020
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments