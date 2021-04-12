PM to address ECOSOC Forum on Finance

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the Opening Statement at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development today. The Forum will be held from 12-15 April 2021 under Pakistan’s Presidency of ECOSOC.

As per details, the objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current coronavirus induced economic recession.

The Prime Minister advanced the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

In his address, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.