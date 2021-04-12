ANL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.11%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.69%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.20 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.2%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By ▼ -36.25 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,466 Decreased By ▼ -205.32 (-0.8%)
KSE100 44,854 Decreased By ▼ -332.48 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -109.63 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business & Finance

PM to address ECOSOC Forum on Finance

  • As per details, the objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives.
Ali Ahmed 12 Apr 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the Opening Statement at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development today. The Forum will be held from 12-15 April 2021 under Pakistan’s Presidency of ECOSOC.

As per details, the objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current coronavirus induced economic recession.

The Prime Minister advanced the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

In his address, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

Pakistan COVID19 Imran Khan ECOSOC Imran Khan speech

