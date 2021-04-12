ANL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.11%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.69%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.20 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.2%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By ▼ -36.25 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,466 Decreased By ▼ -205.32 (-0.8%)
KSE100 44,854 Decreased By ▼ -332.48 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -109.63 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China sells 515,209 tonnes of wheat in auction of state reserves

  • Chinese feed makers scooped up wheat from reserves to substitute for more expensive corn.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China sold 515,209 tonnes of wheat, or 12.81% of the total on offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The volume sold, at an average price of 2,349 yuan ($358.19) per tonne, declined from more than 1.5 million tonnes sold in the prior week, as corn prices fell.

Chinese feed makers scooped up wheat from reserves to substitute for more expensive corn.

The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.

Wheat Corn soyabean National Grain Trade Center

China sells 515,209 tonnes of wheat in auction of state reserves

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters